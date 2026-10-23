Market Deep Dive: AI Caramba

Markets spent much of October blaming rates. This week made the picture less comfortable. Treasury yields have fallen back, yet technology stocks continue to sell off as scrutiny shifts from the cost of capital to the enormous spending required to sustain the AI boom. Meanwhile, renewed Middle East tensions have pushed oil higher again, keeping the inflation tail risk alive just days before the Fed. What is striking is Bitcoin’s relative resilience. After repeated tests of USD 80,000 and substantial deleveraging across crypto, BTC remains around the low-USD 80,000’s despite increasingly fragile risk sentiment. The market is not exactly risk-on, but neither is crypto behaving like the most vulnerable part of the risk complex anymore.

Macro: The Problem Has Shifted

The most interesting move this week has arguably been what has not happened. The US 10-year has fallen below 5%, yet the Nasdaq remains under pressure, falling around 2.5% on Thursday versus 1.3% for the S&P. The sell-off has been concentrated in technology and semiconductors.

Crowded momentum positions are being reduced, with long tech hit hardest and short bond positions squeezed as yields fall. The catalyst has shifted from rates themselves toward questions over the sustainability and returns of relentless AI capex.

Alongside concerns around AI positioning, some of this week’s Asian selling may also have been mechanical. China’s new rules impose a 20% tax on assets transferred into offshore trusts and on the annual income generated by those trusts, with previously unpaid tax going back to January 2023 also needing to be reported. With the reporting deadline falling this week, investors have questioned whether the overnight Asian sell-off was partly driven by wealthy Chinese investors raising liquidity to meet potentially sizeable tax bills, rather than purely another reassessment of the AI trade. The next few sessions should help distinguish between forced, tax-related selling and a more fundamental deterioration in risk appetite.

Elsewhere energy remains the macro counterweight, with Brent around USD 114-115/bbl amid continuing geopolitical concerns. Combined with the moves in the dollar and yields over the past month, financial conditions have tightened considerably even as longer-dated yields have recently eased.

Next week’s Fed therefore comes at an important juncture. The FOMC meets 27-28 October, with the decision on Wednesday, 28 October. With inflation risk still elevated but risk assets already tightening financial conditions themselves, the market will be watching closely for any shift in the Fed’s reaction function.

Crypto: Resilience or Simply Exhaustion?

Against that backdrop, Bitcoin has remained remarkably contained. After failing below USD 87,000 earlier this month and repeatedly testing the USD 80-81,000 area, BTC has spent much of the past week around the low-USD 80,000’s, while the broader alt complex remains considerably more sensitive to shifts in risk appetite.

There are two ways to read BTC’s resilience.

The constructive interpretation is that much of the excess positioning has already been removed. Bitcoin has now absorbed hot CPI and PPI, the Korean semiconductor rout, persistent Nasdaq weakness and oil above USD 100 without decisively losing USD 80,000 handle.

The less constructive interpretation is that buyers are hardly chasing the market either. ETF momentum has softened significantly from September, when US spot BTC ETFs recorded their strongest week of 2026 before flows reversed into outflows in October.

This makes the current range increasingly important. The USD 80-81,000 area remains the line bulls have repeatedly defended, while USD 83,000 is the first level that would suggest buyers are beginning to regain control. Beyond that, the USD 85-87,000 area remains the larger resistance zone that capped the September and early-October rally.

Looking Ahead: The Range Is Running Out of Time

Next week brings a packed central-bank calendar alongside key US data, with the Fed, ECB and BoJ all deciding rates while Q3 GDP and September PCE provide another read on growth and inflation.

For crypto, the bigger question is whether the macro headwinds that have kept BTC pinned in the low-USD 80,000’s finally begin to ease. The combination of higher oil, elevated yields and a stronger dollar has represented a meaningful tightening in financial conditions, yet Bitcoin has continued to hold its ground. That resilience is increasingly notable given the broader pressure across risk assets.

The longer BTC holds around current levels despite an unfavorable macro backdrop, the more compelling the case that the next meaningful move could be higher once those headwinds fade.