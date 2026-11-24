Week-over-week performance:

BTCUSD: 61,230 / -5.4%

ETHUSD: 1,718 / -6.2%

US10Y: 4.95% / -17 bps

DXY: 103.83 / +0.4%

Gold (USD/oz): 3,623 / -6.7%

SPX: 6,910 / -6.8%

NDX: 25,028 / -8.0%

VIX: 30.14 / +31.6%

Looking ahead – economic calendar:

Tuesday, 24 November 2026: US CB Consumer Confidence, earnings: $CLSK

Wednesday, 25 November 2026: US GDP (Q3, second estimate)

Thursday, 26 November 2026: US markets closed for Thanksgiving

Sunday, 29 November 2026: OPEC + ministerial meeting



On the macro side:

US equities staged a sharp rebound on Monday, following last week’s correction. By Friday’s close, the S&P 500 was down 6.8% on the week and had entered correction territory, while the Nasdaq had lost 8.0% amid the unwinding of crowded AI positions. The S&P 500 also recorded its longest losing streak since February 2020. NVIDIA fell 14% on Friday amid reports of an SEC accounting review, while Anthropic’s IPO remained a notable success despite the subsequent selloff. Sentiment reversed sharply on Monday, with NVIDIA surging as much as 33% and the rally spreading across AI and semiconductor stocks. The Nasdaq gained 6.9% and the S&P 500 4.7%, their strongest daily performances since April 2025.

Hawkish Fed expectations continued to support the dollar, with EUR/USD falling to 1.0910, its lowest level since April 2025. Wednesday’s core PCE inflation release (consensus: 3.2% y/y, up from 3.1%) remains the last key data point ahead of the 9 December Fed decision.

US 10-year yields declined to 4.92%, while gold fell 6.6% to USD 3,627, pressured by dollar strength. Equity volatility also eased significantly, with the VIX retreating from Friday’s close of 35.89 to 26.62 on Monday. While the sharp decline reflects a meaningful improvement in risk sentiment, volatility remains elevated, suggesting that the one-day rebound has yet to fully restore market confidence.

Oil extended its decline, with WTI falling below USD 80 for the first time since August. Prices had already softened following last week’s Trump-Xi-Putin meeting in Shenzhen and expectations of higher supply. On Monday, easing US-Iran tensions, alongside reports of talks involving JD Vance and Qatar’s prime minister, added further downward pressure. Attention now turns to Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting and its 2027 production framework.

On the crypto side:

Crypto markets remained under pressure, with BTC breaking decisively below USD 59,000 over the weekend and reaching a low near USD 55,000, amid approximately USD 1.8 billion in leveraged liquidations during the week. Monday’s equity rally triggered a short squeeze, lifting BTC to USD 64,400, although the rebound quickly faded on weak volumes, with prices returning to around USD 60,500. Resistance stands at USD 64,000 and USD 67,000, while support is located at USD 57,000 and USD 53,000. ETH followed a similar pattern, falling to USD 1,536 before rebounding to USD 1,701. Resistance levels stand at USD 1,879 and USD 1,922, with support at USD 1,612 and USD 1,506.

Options markets continue to signal elevated downside risk with BTC 7-day implied volatility rising to 53 from 45 last week, while 30-day volatility increased to 48 from 41, leaving the volatility curve inverted. One-week and one-month 10-delta skew widened to -22.1 and -19.6, reflecting stronger demand for downside protection. ETH options show a similar bias, with front-end implied volatility around 62 and a comparable bias towards puts. The upcoming PCE release and Friday’s USD 6.5 billion Deribit monthly expiry are key near-term events. With BTC trading close to the USD 60,000 strike, dealer hedging could keep prices around this level ahead of expiry, although volatility may increase once positions roll off.

Leverage has been substantially reduced, with Binance BTC open interest nearly 40% below year-ago levels, marking the largest dollar-denominated deleveraging cycle in Bitcoin’s history. Funding rates have also normalized following the recent liquidation wave, with ETH funding recovering to around -3% annualized from -16%. Institutional demand remains weak, with US spot BTC ETFs recording USD 1.79 billion in net outflows last week and a further USD 570m on Monday, while ETH ETFs saw an additional USD 85 million in outflows.

Bitcoin mining difficulty fell 9.13% on 14 November, its largest decline since June, mainly reflecting higher electricity prices in West Texas rather than weaker BTC prices. As power prices normalized, hashrate recovered to nearly 1,100 EH/s.