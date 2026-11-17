Week-over-week performance:

BTCUSD: 64,745 / -13.3%

ETHUSD: 1,832 / -13.5%

US10Y: 5.12% / +25 bps

DXY: 103.44 / +1.9%

Gold (USD/oz): 3,884 / -5.6%

SPX: 7,416 / -1.8%

NDX: 27,197 / -2.5%

VIX: 22.91 / +15.0%

Looking ahead – economic calendar:

Tuesday, 17 November 2026: US Retail Sales, Fed’s Waller, Hammack and Williams speak, earnings: $NVDA

Wednesday, 18 November 2026: FOMC Minutes, US Crude Oil Inventories, Anthropic IPO pricing, earnings: $BLSH, $CSHR, $SNEX, $PANW

Thursday, 19 November 2026: Anthropic first day of trading

Friday, 20 November 2026: Fed’s Cook and Waller speak

On the macro side:

Last week’s data reinforced hawkish expectations. Waller said a 25 bps hike in December is a given and that 50 bps is on the table. Markets price only a 10% chance of 50 bps, but the US 2Y at 4.81%, about 80 bps above the top of the Fed funds range, shows investors are pricing a sustained series of hikes.

The repricing supported a broader dollar rally, with DXY up 1.9% to 103.44, while US 10Y yields rose 25 bps to 5.12%. Precious metals came under pressure, with gold down 5.6% to USD 3,884, as higher yields and a stronger dollar continue to weigh on the complex.

Equity markets also ended the week lower, with the SPX down 1.8% and the NDX down 2.5%. AI takes center stage this week, with NVIDIA reporting on Tuesday, followed by Palo Alto and Anthropic’s IPO. Equity volatility has picked up, with the VIX at 22.91, above its historical median, reflecting increased caution amid AI uncertainty and escalating tensions around Iran.

Oil remains headline-driven, with Brent near USD 95 and WTI around USD 88, down approximately 13% and 12% over the past month. While the IEA expects a Q4 surplus of 1.7 mb/d and Hormuz flows have largely recovered, reports of tanker incidents continue to support a geopolitical risk premium.

On the crypto side:

Crypto had a particularly weak week, with BTC down 13.3%, breaking below USD 70,000 and briefly reaching USD 62,000 over the weekend before recovering towards USD 64,745. ETH also fell below USD 2,000, touching a low around USD 1,711, and is now trading at USD 1,832, down 13.5% on the week.

BTCUSD is currently trading within the USD 59,000–66,000 range, with USD 66,000 representing the first meaningful resistance and USD 59,000–60,000 the next key support.

Options markets suggest some normalization, with 30-day implied volatility easing to 41 from a weekend peak of 57 and 7-day IV at 45 versus 30-day at 41. However, downside protection remains in demand, with one-week and one-month 10-delta skew at -11.8 and -10.8, respectively, compared with -6.3 and -6.2 a week ago. All things considered, we would expect BTC to consolidate within this range, barring a major market-moving catalyst.

Institutional flows remain weak, with US spot BTC ETFs recording USD 1.07 billion in net outflows last week, extending the redemption streak to seven consecutive sessions and USD 1.91 billion since 5 November.

Liquidations exceeded USD 1 billion on Monday and USD 1.6 billion on Thursday, followed by another flush over the weekend. Sentiment remains deeply depressed, with the Fear and Greed Index at 10.