The last two weeks have made the hierarchy of this market fairly clear. AI headlines can still move risk for a session, but BTC is trading the bigger liquidity story. BTC has fallen ~27% on the month and ~10% on the prior week, while the dollar remains firm, front-end US yields stay elevated and institutional flows continue to leave crypto. The encouraging part is that some of that pressure is beginning to moderate. The harder question is whether it can moderate enough to matter.

Macro: Tight, But Perhaps Not Getting Tighter

Wednesday’s data gave the Fed very little reason to declare victory. October PCE showed headline inflation at 3.8% year-on-year, while third-quarter GDP was revised sharply higher to 4.3%. A December hike is now effectively priced, with markets assigning around a 98.9% probability of a 25bp hike next week, while the prospect of a larger 50bp hike has moderated considerably following Waller’s more hawkish comments earlier this month. The debate is therefore shifting from whether the Fed hikes in December to what the path looks like afterwards.

That makes NY’s Fed’s John Williams’ comments this week more interesting than they first appear. He was clear that inflation remains too high and that further tightening may be required, but he also stressed that monetary policy acts with a one-to-two-year lag and that the Fed needs to remain forward-looking. He expects inflation to move back toward 2% next year and sees some of the current pressure coming from specific shocks, including energy, tariffs and AI-related demand, rather than a broad reacceleration across the economy.

That distinction matters. Falling commodity prices do not rescue December, but if they begin feeding through to headline inflation over the coming months, the Fed’s problem can gradually shift from how much more to tighten to how long it needs to stay restrictive.

For risk assets, that is ultimately the release valve. The dollar and the front end of the Treasury curve remain the two markets to watch. Until both turn sustainably lower, financial conditions remain too tight for a durable crypto recovery.

Crypto: No Flow, No Follow-Through

BTC has recovered from Wednesday’s move toward USD 57,000 and is trading back above USD 61,000 this morning. But the rebound needs to be put in context. November has now produced ~USD 5.4 billion of net outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, already the largest monthly outflow since the products launched. That is no longer noise around the edges. It is the removal of one of the market’s most important marginal buyers.

Elsewhere options markets are showing some normalization following this week’s sell-off. Very short-dated BTC vol has come off sharply since beginning of the week, with 1-day ATM falling from around 58v to 43v, while downside skew has also retraced: 7-day 25-delta risk reversal has tightened from almost 11v to around 6v put-favored. Panic hedging has therefore eased considerably but puts remain meaningfully rich to calls across the curve.

That leaves a fairly clean setup. Hold USD 60,000 and BTC can continue working back toward USD 62,000–65,000. A sustained reclaim of that zone, particularly alongside further normalization in skew and ETF flows, would make the recovery more convincing. Lose USD 60,000 again, however, and USD 55,000 comes back into view as the next major downside level.

Looking Ahead: Follow the Money

The bull case from here does not require another AI miracle or a new crypto narrative. It requires financial conditions to stop tightening.

That means watching the dollar, the US 2-year and ETF flows. A weaker dollar plus lower front-end yields would remove two of BTC’s biggest macro headwinds. ETF flows turning positive would tell us that capital is actually responding.

Fed’s Williams may have provided the first hint of where that shift could eventually come from. He still wants tighter policy, but he is explicitly looking forward rather than simply reacting to the inflation already printed.

For BTC, that distinction matters. The next sustainable rally probably starts when liquidity stops leaving, not when the next headline arrives.