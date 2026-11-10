TA Tuesday: Bitcoin Walks a Tightrope

Week-over-week performance:

BTCUSD: 74,706 / -2.54%

ETHUSD: 2,117 / -6%

US10Y: 4.87% / -5 bps

DXY: 101.56 / -0.09%

Gold (USD/oz): 4,116 / +5.3%

SPX: 7,549 / +0.1%

NDX: 27,907 / -0.3%

VIX: 19.93 / -5.7%

Looking ahead – economic calendar:

Tuesday, 10 November 2026: US CPI

Thursday, 12 November 2026: US Jobless Claims, US Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, 12 November 2026: US PPI

On the macro side:

We are now past both the midterms and NFP, and looking at the broader market reaction, things remain relatively calm: USD is broadly flat, SPX and NDX are little changed, while VIX is lower.

This came despite some significant intra-week moves. AI-related names initially sold off following the Texas blue win, before tech recovered more broadly, with NVIDIA being the notable exception.

There are still plenty of question marks around what comes next, but so far the economy remains resilient outside of the AI infrastructure story, with the latest NFP adding to that picture.

Front-month light crude oil futures are trading around USD 85. While Trump may adjust his approach following the midterms, it is worth remembering that the executive remains firmly in his hands.

Looking at target-rate probabilities for the next Fed meeting, the market is now pricing an 82% probability of a 25 bps hike, up from 77% last week.

On the crypto side:

Crypto is trading lower week over week, with BTCUSD currently in the middle of the USD 73,700 to 76,300 range after finding decent support around USD 73,700.

Should the macro backdrop improve, we would expect BTC to retest USD 76,300 first, followed by USD 78,700. On the downside, the market remains fragile, with limited support below USD 73,700. A break lower would bring the August 2026 levels back into focus, with the psychological USD 70,000 mark the key level to watch.

ETHUSD has been notably weaker and is already trading around a critical USD 2,117 level, with limited bids showing so far.