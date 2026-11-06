Market Deep Dive: Blue Wave, Rough Waters

The past week has delivered almost every possible catalyst: an AI-led equity sell-off, the record Binance security breach, a Democratic sweep of Congress, volatile oil prices and renewed debate over the direction of U.S. technology policy. Yet after all that noise, markets have largely returned to where they started.

For all the headlines, we have traveled a lot but moved very little. The election sparked a sharp relief rally, but less than 24 hours later the market is back wrestling with many of the same questions it had going into it.

Macro: Politics Changed, the Overhangs Did Not

Risk assets entered the week already under pressure. Last Friday, the S&P 500 fell 1.8% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.9% as investors questioned whether the scale of AI infrastructure spending could generate returns quickly enough to justify current valuations. The move was less about AI demand disappearing and more about the market becoming less willing to fund unlimited capex without clearer evidence of monetization.

The Democratic sweep initially reversed some of that positioning. Democrats secured both chambers of Congress, including surprise Senate victories in traditionally Republican states, triggering a sharp post-election relief rally. The immediate reaction was a weaker dollar, stronger Treasuries and a relief rally in equities, with investors pricing a more constrained White House and potentially less aggressive AI-related spending.

That relief lasted less than 24 hours. Thursday delivered one of the most aggressive de-risking sessions we have seen in some time: the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% into correction territory, the S&P 500 lost 4.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.4%, or more than 1,800 points. The pain was concentrated in the heart of the AI trade, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down around 12%, Nvidia losing 9% and AMD 17%.

The election arguably gave the market a new reason to accelerate a trade that had already started. With Democrats controlling Congress, investors are now having to consider a higher probability of restrictions around AI development and data-center buildouts. That matters because expectations for hyperscaler capex have become one of the biggest pillars supporting the broader U.S. growth narrative.

Our read is therefore that Thursday looked like a political catalyst running into an already crowded and increasingly fragile trade. The regulatory risk is real, but questions around capex returns, margins and stretched expectations were already there. At the same time, more regulation does not mean the U.S. is about to step away from AI. Washington may want to put guardrails around the race, but it is unlikely to leave the track altogether. The debate is more likely to be about how fast and under what rules AI develops, rather than whether the investment cycle stops altogether.

Crypto: From Exchange Stress to Election Squeeze

Crypto entered the week with its own overhang following the record USD 6.3 billion Binance hack. Despite the size of the incident, the fallout was ultimately well contained, with Binance moving quickly to replenish the affected assets and committing to fully absorb the financial impact rather than pass losses on to users.

If anything, the speed with which the market moved on from an incident of that magnitude was notable. What initially looked capable of becoming a systemic confidence event instead remained largely isolated, allowing attention to shift quickly back toward macro, positioning and the implications of the election.

Against that backdrop, the election briefly brought some life back into crypto. BTC and ETH rallied around 5%, with BTC pushing through USD 80,5000 and ETH above USD 2,400. But the move proved short-lived. By yesterday, BTC had fallen below USD 75,500, more than giving back the initial election rally and reinforcing how little appetite there currently is to chase strength.

There is also a more structural consequence of the election that crypto may only now be starting to digest. Elizabeth Warren, one of the industry’s most vocal critics, is expected to take over the Senate Banking Committee when the new Congress convenes in January, although the appointment has not yet been formally confirmed.

Warren has consistently advocated for tighter oversight of crypto, potentially making the path towards regulatory clarity longer and more restrictive than the industry had hoped.

Looking Ahead: Data Before Direction

The October U.S. jobs report is due today, followed by October CPI on Tuesday. The inflation print is particularly important because it is the final CPI report available before the Federal Reserve’s December 9 decision.

The next phase of Anthropic’s IPO process is another major test of appetite for AI exposure.

Near term, the market still needs to find its footing, but our medium-term view remains unchanged. The themes that showed real adoption before the sell-off remain the ones to watch, and further weakness may ultimately create better opportunities in the parts of the market where activity and conviction persist.