Frankfurt/Zurich, 17 November 2026 – Deutsche Bank has selected Crypto Finance to provide institutional-grade wallet infra-structure supporting its digital asset strategy. Crypto Finance, part of Deutsche Börse Group, enables Deutsche Bank to leverage secure and scalable wallet technology while maintaining full control over wallets, processes and transaction lifecycle management within its own governance and transaction-management framework.

Delivered as part of a multi-provider setup, the solution is designed to support Deutsche Bank’s applicable security, compliance and operational requirements. Crypto Finance was selected based on its institutional-grade security standards and experience in digital asset infrastructure.

The collaboration reflects increasing interest among traditional financial institutions in exploring digital asset technologies as they prepare for broader adoption of blockchain-based services.

The initial use case focuses on digital asset custody. However, the technology provides an asset-class-agnostic foundation that can support a broad range of other blockchain-based services that can be leveraged, including digital asset investment services, stablecoin-based payments and the safekeeping of tokenized securities.

“For our digital asset custody solution, Deutsche Bank is working with a number of established partners to deliver a secure and scalable offering for institutional clients. Crypto Finance is one of these trusted partners, bringing proven expertise in digital asset custody, trading and infrastructure solutions through its regulated entities in Switzerland and Germany”, said Paul Maley, Global Head of Trust & Securities Services at Deutsche Bank.

“Being selected by Deutsche Bank is a strong endorsement of our technology, security standards and institutional expertise. Together, we are helping to build the infrastructure that will support the next generation of digital financial services,” said Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of Crypto Finance Group.

About Crypto Finance

Crypto Finance, part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides professional and fully regulated access to digital assets for institutional clients. The Group comprises Crypto Finance AG, which is regulated by FINMA in Switzerland and offers trading, custody, wallet infrastructure, settlement and staking services, as well as Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, which is regulated by BaFin in Germany and provides trading and custody services. Crypto Finance AG is also an approved crypto custodian for ETP issuers on SIX.



Active across the entire digital asset value chain, Crypto Finance enables banks and financial institutions to launch digital asset services as a preferred outsourcing partner in Europe and Latin America. The company manages the technical and operational complexities of blockchain technology, allowing clients to focus on customer experience, distribution and governance.



As part of Deutsche Börse Group, a leading global provider of financial market infrastructure, Crypto Finance stands for resilience, regulatory excellence and trusted access to digital asset markets. In early 2025, Crypto Finance was among the first companies in the European Union to obtain a MiCAR licence for the European market.



For more information, please visit: www.crypto-finance.com.

Media contact

Crypto Finance

Jutta Holtkötter

+41 41 552 45 68

press@crypto-finance.com

Deutsche Bank AG

Heinrich Froemsdorf

+49 69 910-47680

heinrich.froemsdorf@db.com

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