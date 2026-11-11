Sparkasse Bank Malta launches digital asset trading services with Crypto Finance

Frankfurt/Valletta/Zurich, 12 November 2026 – Sparkasse Bank Malta has launched a new digital asset offering for institutional and corporate clients, providing secure and regulated access to selected digital asset markets. Following its recent authorization under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), the bank has partnered with Crypto Finance, a Deutsche Börse Group company, to support the new service through Crypto Finance’s MiCAR-authorized German entity.

The new offering brings together the familiarity of a banking relationship and institutional-grade digital asset trading infrastructure within a regulated environment. Initially, clients will be able to buy and sell selected digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM) and Avalanche (AVAX).

The launch reflects Sparkasse Bank Malta’s commitment to providing clients with access to emerging areas of financial services while maintaining the high standards of security, governance and risk management expected from a regulated banking institution.

Paul Mifsud, CEO of Sparkasse Bank Malta, said: “The launch of our digital asset offering marks an important milestone for Sparkasse Bank Malta. Following our MiCAR authorization, we are now able to provide institutional and corporate clients with trusted access to digital assets through a solution that combines innovation with the standards of security, governance and client service expected from a bank. We are pleased to work with trusted partners such as Crypto Finance to bring this offering to market.”

Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of Crypto Finance Group, said: “We are proud to support Sparkasse Bank Malta as the first credit institution in Malta to obtain authorization under MiCAR. Welcoming another European bank to our network reflects the growing momentum behind institutional digital asset adoption and the important role regulated trading infrastructure plays in bringing these services to clients.”

Initially, the service will be made available to a selected group of clients, with further expansion guided by client demand, regulatory developments and the bank’s risk management framework.

About Crypto Finance

Crypto Finance, part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides professional and fully regulated access to digital assets for institutional clients. The Group comprises Crypto Finance AG, which is regulated by FINMA in Switzerland and offers trading, custody, wallet infrastructure, settlement and staking services, as well as Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, which is regulated by BaFin in Germany and provides trading and custody services. Crypto Finance AG is also an approved crypto custodian for ETP issuers on SIX.

Active across the entire digital asset value chain, Crypto Finance enables banks and financial institutions to launch digital asset services as a preferred outsourcing partner in Europe and Latin America. The company manages the technical and operational complexities of blockchain technology, allowing clients to focus on customer experience, distribution and governance.

As part of Deutsche Börse Group, a leading global provider of financial market infrastructure, Crypto Finance stands for resilience, regulatory excellence and trusted access to digital asset markets. In early 2025, Crypto Finance was among the first companies in the European Union to obtain a MiCAR licence for the European market.

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