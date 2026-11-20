Nvidia delivered USD 115.8 billion in quarterly revenue. Anthropic completed the largest IPO in history. And Wall Street? It sold anyway. Despite these extraordinary milestones, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined more than 2% on Thursday. This week’s market reaction reinforced a familiar concern: impressive growth is no longer enough in the AI trade.

Macro: The AI Boom Meets the Fed

Nvidia’s quarterly revenue more than doubled year-over-year, yet its upbeat results failed to restore confidence in the technology sector. Anthropic’s record-breaking IPO briefly pushed its valuation beyond USD 2 trillion before the initial enthusiasm faded, with ANT paring its opening gains and declining another roughly 5% in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, the Fed is growing increasingly concerned about inflation. Minutes from its October meeting highlighted the rapid expansion of debt financing AI infrastructure, alongside concerns about potentially disappointing investment returns.

Ironically, the AI boom itself may be contributing to inflationary pressures through enormous investments in data centers, energy infrastructure, and specialized labor. In other words, the industry could be helping create the monetary conditions that undermine its own valuations.

Markets are now pricing an approximately 96% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed hike in December. The dollar has strengthened accordingly, with the DXY near a 19-month high around 103.9. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield declined roughly 13 basis points this week toward 5.0%, supported by safe-haven demand amid the equity selloff.

The selloff extended well beyond Wall Street, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index heading for an 8.3% weekly decline, its worst since March 2020. Even traditional safe havens offered little protection, as gold was on track to lose roughly 9% amid a stronger dollar and increasingly hawkish Fed expectations.

Crypto: Liquidity Takes the Exit

Crypto markets have offered little shelter. Bitcoin slipped toward USD 61,000–USD 62,000, losing approximately 13% over the past week, while Ethereum traded around USD 1,700–USD 1,800.

More concerning than the price action itself is the persistent withdrawal of institutional capital. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded USD 582 million in net outflows on Thursday alone, bringing weekly withdrawals through Thursday to approximately USD 1.12 billion, while Ethereum ETFs shed approximately USD 209 million over the same four trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the economics of institutional crypto positioning are deteriorating. Annualized returns on the Bitcoin perpetual-futures basis trade have compressed to roughly 3–5%, near or below US Treasury yields. There are, however, tentative signs of improvement, with perpetual funding rates beginning to edge higher again at the time of writing, suggesting a modest recovery in demand for leveraged long exposure.

Nevertheless, combined with more than USD 600 million in futures liquidations over a 24-hour period, the picture remains fragile: persistent ETF outflows, weakening institutional incentives, and a macroeconomic backdrop favoring dollars over speculative assets.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday’s US PCE inflation report and third-quarter GDP revision will provide further clues ahead of the December Fed meeting. With US markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and a shortened session Friday, thinner liquidity could amplify volatility.

For now, the question is no longer whether the AI revolution is real, but whether markets can sustain its extraordinary valuations in an increasingly restrictive monetary environment.