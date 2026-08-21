Market Deep Dive: We Are So Back

Last week we were still writing about the dog days of summer – Bitcoin stuck between USD 62,000 and USD 65,000, participation light, volatility compressed to multi-month lows, a market caught between improving fundamentals and zero conviction. We said the ingredients for a larger move were building beneath a calm surface.

For months the question was whether policymakers would step in to relieve stress at the long end of the bond market – something we have been writing about for a while. This week, they did. Less than 24 hours after the 30-year yield hit its highest level in almost two decades, the US Treasury doubled its long-end buyback program.

Whether the buybacks hold the line on yields is a separate question. The bigger one is already answered: intervention is no longer theoretical. It is here, and this week showed exactly what that means for risk assets. Bitcoin ripped over 21% on the week, finally breaking the range we had been watching all summer and triggering a liquidation cascade. Gold surged. Long-end yields fell. It did not look like a normal risk-on rally. It looked like liquidity finding its way into the system. And if this was the market’s first reaction to intervention, the weeks ahead may prove even more important than the week we have just had.

Macro: In Bessent We Trust?

As we have argued in previous Market Deep Dives, sovereign debt dynamics were always likely to become the dominant macro narrative. Governments continue to run large fiscal deficits with little appetite for meaningful restraint, relying instead on the assumption that economic growth will eventually outpace the problem. Yet as debt stock continues to grow and refinancing costs rise, that assumption becomes increasingly difficult to sustain.

The challenge facing policymakers is clear: maintain sufficient liquidity within funding markets to absorb an ever-expanding supply of government debt without undermining confidence in the currency itself. Too little support and borrowing costs risk becoming destabilizing. Too much support and markets begin questioning the very credibility policymakers are seeking to preserve.

While long-end yields have retraced much of their initial decline following the Treasury’s announcement, the underlying problem remains unchanged. The financing requirements are immense, and the supply of debt coming to market over the coming years is set to remain substantial. That reality gives policymakers a strong incentive to keep Treasury markets functioning smoothly and ensure demand remains robust enough to absorb future issuance.

The debate is no longer whether intervention comes.

The debate is how much intervention will ultimately be required.

In Bessent We Trust.

Crypto: Bitcoin Finally Catches Up

For crypto, this felt less like the start of a rally and more like the market finally waking up to a narrative that has been hiding in plain sight for months.

Bitcoin surged more than 21% on the week, decisively breaking out of the range that had defined much of the summer. After months of frustrating sideways price action, the move served as a reminder that markets often spend significantly longer building energy than releasing it.

The disconnect had become increasingly difficult to justify. Gold was making new highs, financial conditions were beginning to ease, and policymakers were becoming more active in supporting funding markets. Yet Bitcoin remained rangebound, under-owned and largely overlooked. That divergence always felt temporary.

What changed this week was not necessarily the macro backdrop itself, but the market’s willingness to acknowledge it. The Treasury’s intervention has reinforced the idea that policymakers remain highly sensitive to sovereign funding stress and, when necessary, will act to preserve market functioning. Whether through buybacks, liquidity facilities or future measures, the direction of travel increasingly points towards easier financial conditions rather than tighter ones.

Bitcoin continues to behave as one of the purest expressions of global liquidity expectations. As investors begin to price a world where debt sustainability increasingly requires policy support, digital assets are starting to respond accordingly.

This week’s breakout feels less like the end of a move and more like the market beginning to price a regime shift it has largely ignored until now. After spending months trapped in a narrow range, Bitcoin has finally broken free, with the USD 80,000 level now firmly in sight.

Looking Ahead: The Liquidity Question

The debt is too large, the refinancing needs are too great, and the investment demands of the next decade are too important for policymakers to simply stand aside.

Yields may rise, and markets will fluctuate, but the incentive remains the same: keep liquidity flowing and funding markets stable.

For months the question was if intervention would come.

Today the question is how much.

That is a very different market. And for Bitcoin, it matters because liquidity has always been the signal beneath the noise. If the policy response to growing debt is more liquidity, the structural backdrop for scarce assets remains intact.