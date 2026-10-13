TA Tuesday: Bitcoin Faces a Critical Week

Week-over-week performance:

BTCUSD: 83,644 / -2.35%

ETHUSD: 2,531 / -6.36%

US10Y: 5.19% / -12 bps

DXY: 102.41 / +0.25%

Gold (USD/oz): 4,184 / 1.5%

SPX: 7,807 / +0.43%

NDX: 30,644 / -1.39%

VIX: 15.20 / -2.12%

Looking ahead – economic calendar:

Tuesday, 13 October 2026: Earnings: $JPM, $GS, $WFC, $C

Wednesday, 14 October 2026: US CPI, Earnings: $BAC, $MS

Thursday, 15 October 2026: US PPI, US Jobless Claims, US Crude Oil Inventories, Earnings: $TSM, $SCHW

Friday, 16 October 2026: Fed Chair Warsh Speaks, EU CPI

On the macro side:

Traditional risk assets closed the extended week with mixed performance. The S&P 500 finished slightly higher, while the Nasdaq underperformed modestly. Volatility remains subdued, with the VIX holding at a comfortable 15.2.

US Treasury yields eased from last week’s highs, with the 10-year Treasury trading at 5.19% after briefly reaching 5.35%. The US dollar remains marginally firm, while media attention is increasingly shifting toward the upcoming midterm elections, now less than three weeks away.

This week’s focus begins with bank earnings, which should provide the first indications of whether economic activity is starting to slow. Later in the week, TSMC’s earnings release will offer valuable insight into the strength of AI-related demand and investment trends.

On the macro side, CPI remains the key data release. Markets will also closely monitor comments from Kevin Warsh for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s stance and the likely tone of the next two Fed meetings.

On the crypto side:

BTCUSD is trading lower week-over-week and is currently testing a key technical level around the 30-day EMA. The 50-day EMA, now near USD 80,200, should provide the next layer of support, while USD 84,300 remains the immediate level to watch in the near term.

On the institutional side, Michael Saylor has resumed purchasing, with $STRC trading close to par at 99.8.

Beyond Bitcoin, market performance continues to be largely driven by beta. ETHUSD is currently trading around its 50-day EMA and has found solid demand near USD 2,400, a level that remains both a key support zone and an attractive entry area for investors. On the upside, USD 2,560 represents the first meaningful resistance, while USD 2,700 remains the major level to break for a more constructive bullish outlook.