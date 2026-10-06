TA Tuesday: Quiet Volatility, Loud Markets

Week-over-week performance:

BTCUSD: 85,663 / +2.1%

ETHUSD: 2,703 / 0.3%

US10Y: 5.31% / +8 bps

DXY: 102.18 / +0.9%

Gold (USD/oz): 4,122 / -0.53%

SPX: 7,773 / +1.17%

NDX: 31,076 / +2.64%

VIX: 15.53 / -3.4%

Looking ahead – economic calendar:

Wednesday, 07 October 2026: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Thursday, 08 October 2026: US Jobless Claims

On the macro side:

Friday’s payrolls report set the tone, with markets now assigning a 76% probability to a rate hold at the October meeting, while odds of a hike in December remain elevated at 67%.

Meanwhile, traditional risk assets remain firmly in rally mode. The Nasdaq continues to print fresh all-time highs, while NVIDIA is closing in on a USD 6 trillion market capitalization.

Volatility remains subdued, with the VIX near recent lows. Gold continues to struggle to attract meaningful institutional flows, while WTI crude trades in the low USD 90s as President Trump reiterates that the US has secured the Strait of Hormuz.

With a relatively light macro calendar ahead, we expect momentum to remain supported.

On the crypto side:

BTC is higher week-over-week but has once again failed to break through the USD 87,200 area, while support continues to hold around the lower USD 84,000 region.

This comes as $STRC trades roughly USD 0.40 below par in a market that continues to show little sign of credit stress despite nominally elevated yields.

Across the broader market, altcoin performance remains somewhat subdued.

ETH is trading at a key technical juncture, with the 30-day EMA providing support around USD 2,640 and resistance emerging near USD 2,800.

A similar picture can be observed in SOL, where the USD 116 area remains key support while USD 124 continues to cap upside attempts.

In the absence of a clear near-term catalyst, we expect crypto to remain closely tied to traditional risk assets, which should remain supportive under the current backdrop.