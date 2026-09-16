Gold-i Expands Regulated Digital Asset Offering with Crypto Finance Group Integration

16 September, 2026 – Gold-i a global leader in FX and crypto trading technology, has integrated Crypto Finance Group, part of Deutsche Börse Group, into its multi-asset liquidity bridge, MatrixNET. This gives brokers, proprietary trading firms and fund managers access to Crypto Finance’s institutional digital asset trading and liquidity services.

Gold-i’s MatrixNET clients can connect to Crypto Finance through a range of trading platforms including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader5 (MT5), DXtrade and CLEO. Crypto Finance’s digital asset trading and liquidity services can be enabled within a client’s existing MatrixNET configuration, without requiring any separate integration or development work.

The integration supports Gold-i’s broader focus on increasing access to regulated liquidity providers and trading venues through MatrixNET, while extending the reach of Crypto Finance’s institutional digital asset trading and liquidity services. Together, the companies simplify connectivity and reduce operational complexity for clients building compliant and robust digital asset trading environments.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented: “Crypto Finance is an important addition to our liquidity network. Our clients want access to deep, high-quality liquidity but they also need to be able to choose counterparties and venues that meet the regulatory requirements of their business. Crypto Finance is part of Deutsche Börse Group, one of the world’s leading financial market infrastructure providers, with regulated entities in both Switzerland and Germany. This integration brings the institutional credentials that our clients are increasingly looking for.”

Mike Schwitalla, Chief Commercial Officer, Crypto Finance added: “Digital assets are becoming integral to institutional markets, but adoption depends on trusted access, regulatory certainty and infrastructure that fits existing operating models. Crypto Finance brings these elements together through regulated trading services, institutional liquidity and deep market expertise. Our integration with Gold-i makes these capabilities available through widely used industry infrastructure, opening a more direct route to regulated digital asset markets.”

MatrixNET, Gold-i’s multi-asset liquidity bridge, is used by brokers, fund managers, prop trading firms and crypto institutions worldwide. Integrated with over 80 liquidity providers and 35 leading crypto exchanges, it provides a range of routing and aggregation methods, enabling clients to tailor execution methods to different client types and trading requirements. MatrixNET gives institutional clients access to deep liquidity pools and enables them to achieve better prices, gain more clients and reduce toxic trading.

Crypto Finance provides professional and fully regulated digital asset solutions to institutional clients. It operates within a fully regulated framework, with entities supervised by FINMA in Switzerland and BaFin in Germany. In early 2025, Crypto Finance became one of the first companies in the EU to receive a MiCAR licence for the European market.

About Crypto Finance

Crypto Finance Group, part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides professional digital asset solutions to in-stitutional clients. The Group comprises Crypto Finance AG, regulated by FINMA in Switzerland, offering trading, custody, and wallet services, as well as Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, regulated by BaFin in Germany, offering trading and custody services. Crypto Finance AG is a SIX-approved crypto custodian for ETP issuers. In early 2025, Crypto Finance became one of the first companies in the EU to receive a MiCAR license for the European market

For further information, please visit: www.crypto-finance.com

About Gold-i

Headquartered in the UK, Gold-i is a global market leader in trading technology for the FX and cryptocurrency industries. The company is trusted by brokers, fund managers, prop firms, liquidity providers, exchanges and crypto institutions worldwide to manage liquidity, connectivity, pricing and risk across a broad range of trading platforms.

At the core of Gold-i’s offering is MatrixNET, a sophisticated multi-asset liquidity bridge providing seamless access to deep FX and crypto liquidity, with a multitude of routing and aggregation methods. Integrated with over 80 liquidity providers and 35 leading crypto exchanges, MatrixNET delivers ultra-low latency performance of sub 2 milliseconds, enabling clients to achieve optimal execution, manage flow efficiently and scale their trading operations. MatrixNET also enables prop firms to simulate real market trading conditions.

Gold-i’s product suite includes a range of MetaTrader tools, advanced risk management products and bridging technology, all designed to improve control, reduce risk and support business growth.

Founded in 2008, Gold-i has a strong reputation for innovation, reliability and exceptional 24/7 customer support. For further information, visit www.gold-i.com or follow Gold-i on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Crypto Finance

Jutta Holtkötter

+41 41 552 45 68

press@crypto-finance.com