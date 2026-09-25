Market Deep Dive: Bond Voyage

A week after the Fed raised rates, Treasury yields were pushing into territory not seen for nearly two decades. The 10-year climbed above 5.2% for the first time since 2007, while the 30-year reached 5.5%, a level last seen in 2004. The catalyst was not a single event but a combination of stronger-than-expected growth, stubborn inflation pressures and weak demand for government debt. A PMI print at a multi-year high, a poorly received five-year auction and Brent’s move back above USD 105 all reinforced the same message: the economy remains resilient, inflation risks persist, and investors are demanding greater compensation to fund both. Nor was the move confined to the US. Japanese and European government bond yields also reached multi-decade highs, underscoring the global nature of the repricing. The market is no longer focused solely on where the Fed’s policy rate peaks. Increasingly, it is grappling with the return of term premium: the yield investors require to hold duration in a world of persistent inflation, robust nominal growth and record sovereign borrowing. That shift matters because it raises the hurdle rate for every asset class. With five-year Treasuries now yielding more than 5%, both equities and crypto are competing against the most attractive risk-free return in nearly two decades. So far, they’ve held up remarkably well. Whether they continue to do so as yields climb is a different question.

Macro: Death by a Thousand Paper Cuts

The latest PMI data reinforced the view that the US economy remains far more resilient than expected. Growth accelerated across both manufacturing and services, hiring strengthened, and input costs rose at the fastest pace in nearly two years. Combined with hawkish Fed rhetoric, markets have once again increased the probability of further tightening.

At the same time, Treasury auctions are sending a clear signal that investors are demanding higher yields to absorb growing government debt issuance. Weak demand at both the five- and seven-year auctions highlights increasing supply concerns, with funding costs rising sharply compared to just a month ago.

Energy remains another headache. While hopes of easing Middle East tensions briefly pushed oil lower, Brent quickly rebounded and diesel prices remain elevated.

The result has been a broad repricing higher in yields across the curve. Importantly, this is no longer just a Fed story. Record borrowing plans in both the US and Europe are increasing the supply of sovereign debt globally, forcing investors to demand a larger term premium.

Crypto: Strength Under Pressure

Bitcoin’s rally was powered by genuine capital flows rather than speculative excess. Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted more than USD 2.2 billion of inflows during the week, helping push BTC above USD 87,000 before higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar triggered a pullback. Even after the correction, Bitcoin remains up around 10% on the week, underlining the strength of institutional demand.

Elsewhere, while crypto legislation remains stuck, tokenization continues to move forward. The SEC’s new five-year framework for tokenized securities platforms creates a pathway for traditional assets such as equities to be issued and traded on blockchain rails.

Markets took notice. Some of the strongest relative performance came from ecosystems most exposed to on-chain capital markets, including Ethereum, Solana, NEAR and Uniswap. The immediate revenue opportunity may be limited, but the signal is clear: institutions are increasingly embracing blockchain infrastructure, reinforcing tokenization as one of crypto’s most credible long-term adoption stories.

Looking Ahead: Rates, Risk and Reality

Next week brings a dense calendar of macro events. August PCE inflation and quarter-end balance sheet pressures arrive on Wednesday, followed by September payrolls on Friday. Treasury settlement flows will also test the market’s ability to absorb a heavy supply backdrop.

Bitcoin has proven it can rally alongside higher yields when supported by strong ETF demand. The bigger test is whether investors continue to view it as an alternative store of value in a world where long-dated sovereign bonds are no longer providing the diversification or protection they once did.

For now, the outlook for Bitcoin remains constructive. We have broken through key near-term resistance levels despite a backdrop of rising yields, a stronger dollar, and broader macro uncertainty. While that resilience is encouraging, there is some wood to chop before we claim victory with next key zone USD 90,000-USD 95,000 to be cleared.