Laura Hermann Appointed Managing Director at Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH

Frankfurt, 03. September 2026 – Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH has appointed Laura Hermann as Managing Director, effective July 1, 2026. In her new role, she will help drive the company’s strategic growth, with a focus on expanding its presence across the MiCAR-regulated European market, strengthening strategic client relationships, and further enhancing the sales organization.



Laura Hermann brings extensive experience from the international financial services and asset management industry. Before joining Crypto Finance, she held various positions at BlackRock in Germany, where she led business development for BlackRock’s technology solutions across the DACH region and Eastern Europe. Prior to that, she served as Executive Managing Director at fintech company Verifino.

Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of Crypto Finance Group, commented: “With Laura Hermann, we are welcoming an exceptional leader with deep expertise in institutional clients, capital markets, and digital assets. Her experience will play a pivotal role in executing our growth strategy within the MiCAR-regulated environment and further strengthening our position as a trusted partner for banks, financial institutions, and professional investors.”

Laura Hermann, Managing Director of Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, added: “The introduction of MiCAR marks a significant milestone for the institutional adoption of digital assets in Europe. I am excited to work alongside our team and clients to help shape the next phase of growth and further strengthen Crypto Finance’s position as a trusted regulated provider of digital asset solutions in Europe and beyond.”

With the appointment of Laura Hermann, the management team of Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH is now complete. Alongside Laura Hermann, Moritz Weber and Christian Müller also serve as Managing Directors of the company.

About Crypto Finance Group

Crypto Finance Group, part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides professional digital asset solutions to institutional clients. The Group comprises Crypto Finance AG, regulated by FINMA in Switzerland, offering trading, custody, and wallet services, as well as Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, regulated by BaFin in Germany, offering trading and custody services. Crypto Finance AG is a SIX-approved crypto custodian for ETP issuers. In early 2025, Crypto Finance became one of the first companies in the EU to receive a MiCAR license for the European market

For further information, please visit: www.crypto-finance.com

Media contact

Crypto Finance

Jutta Holtkötter

+41 41 552 45 68

press@crypto-finance.com

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