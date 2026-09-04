Market Deep Dive: Higher Yields, Higher Stakes

Last week was about a market repricing to a new macro narrative. This week was about whether that narrative could hold under pressure.

September opened with precisely the combination that punished risk assets through the first half of the year: a global bond selloff, renewed US-Iran hostilities and a sharp move higher in oil. Bitcoin was not spared, retracing roughly 6% from the USD 81,300 high printed on 28 August before finding support near USD 76,200.

The difference lies in what followed. Earlier this year, macro stress of this kind translated almost mechanically into crypto underperformance, with BTC leading equities lower on every shock. This week it held its range, stabilized faster than the equity market and continued to draw spot demand into a meaningful tightening of financial conditions. That inversion is either the first evidence of a structural shift in how the asset trades macro, or a temporary decoupling that the next leg of the rates move will close. With payrolls today and the Fed meeting less than two weeks away, the market will not have to wait long to find out.

Macro: Yields, Oil and the Yen

The bond market set the tone this week, and it was not a friendly one.

The US 10-year touched 4.8%, its highest since October 2023, with JGB and gilt yields at multi-decade highs and Brent briefly probing USD 100 on Strait of Hormuz risk. Financial conditions tightened sharply just as markets had begun leaning toward a more constructive growth narrative.

The awkward part is that the economic data points the other way. ADP printed 38,000 against 47,000 expected, JOLTS showed separations exceeding hires for the first time in months, and claims edged up to 206,000. The labor market is cooling while the Fed stays anchored on tariff and energy inflation. The bond market has repriced for a hawkish Fed but not yet for for the softening economy beneath it, and that gap is what today’s payrolls will start to close.

Fed Governor Waller offered the first crack in that framing. In a noticeably more balanced tone than Warsh at Jackson Hole, he said recent inflation data is finally showing disinflation and that he would support holding in September if CPI confirms it, while keeping a hike on the table should inflation reaccelerate. Give disinflation a chance, in effect. Markets trimmed September tightening odds to 50%, down from about 63% before Waller’s comments and pulled yields modestly off their highs.

That puts today’s payrolls in charge. Consensus sits near 56,000 with unemployment rate at 4.1%, following July’s –23,000 and more than 100,000 of downward revisions to prior months. A weak print makes a hike into a slowing labor market hard to justify. A strong one hands the Fed its cover.

Japan is the other live risk. Hawkish BoJ rhetoric and signs of domestic repatriation have pushed USDJPY toward 156 (-2% on the week), and a broader carry unwind remains one of the clearest liquidity threats to global markets. For now yen strength has weighed on the dollar and given BTC a modest tailwind. An acceleration would flip that quickly.

Our view is unchanged. Rising yields hurt risk assets in the short term, but a 10-year at 4.8% is not a level the fiscal arithmetic can sustain. With issuance still growing and the Treasury already having doubled long-end buybacks in August, further intervention is a question of when rather than if. The debasement argument is not a thesis about the distant future anymore. It is the policy reaction function playing out in real time, and the market increasingly appears to be trading it that way.

Crypto: Holding the Highs

For one of the sharpest macro shocks since the August rally began, crypto selling was remarkably orderly this week. The move lower was a derivatives event rather than a spot one, with leveraged longs cleared as BTC tested lows near USD 76,200 before demand stepped in.

What followed is harder to dismiss. BTC has since regained USD 80,000 with Brent above USD 97 at the time of writing and the US 10-year still testing 4.8%. A market being carried by leverage does not round-trip a shock like that in under 48 hours. One being carried by spot does.

The recovery has also sharpened the divergence between Bitcoin and the rest of the complex. BTC dominance has moved above 60%, reversing August’s rotation into ETH and the larger altcoins. Institutional flow is concentrating in Bitcoin while rates and oil remain the dominant inputs, and that concentration is likely to persist until either eases.

Looking Ahead: Payrolls Today, Then the Fed

Today’s payrolls report is the immediate catalyst, but the real story spans the next two weeks.

The market is currently caught between two competing narratives: slowing growth and persistent inflation. Payrolls today, CPI next week, and the September 16 Fed meeting will determine which side wins.

For crypto, the encouraging signal is that spot demand continues to absorb macro shocks that would have broken the market earlier in 2026. The less encouraging reality is that Brent near USD 100 and Treasury yields near 4.8% remain significant headwinds. Bitcoin has weathered the storm so far, but it has not escaped it. What has changed is what sits on the other side: the more the bond market strains, the more likely the Treasury steps in, and that liquidity lands on exactly the assets that have been absorbing the pressure.

Technically, the ~USD 76,200 area remains a key support level. A sustained break lower would reopen the low-USD 70,000s, while continued resilience keeps the USD 82-85,000 resistance zone in focus.

The market has already demonstrated that it can absorb a macro shock. The next two weeks will reveal whether it can absorb the policy response as well.