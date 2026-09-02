Crypto Finance x Trever: Enhanced Institutional Digital Asset Trading and Settlement Capabilities

Graz/Zurich, September 2nd, 2026 – Trever, the operating standard for digital asset banking today announced the integration of Crypto Finance into its liquidity network. As part of Deutsche Börse Group, Crypto Finance provides institutional clients with regulated digital asset trading services built on reliability, transparency, and institutional-grade standards.

Through Trever’s Digital Asset Operating System, financial institutions can now access Crypto Finance’ liquidity and trading infrastructure and can further initiate on-chain transfers to automate digital asset settlements.

Trever x Crypto Finance: Key benefits for financial institutions

One System, full lifecycle: Within Trever’s Digital Asset Operating System, institutions manage the complete digital asset lifecycle, from trading and transfer to settlement and bookkeeping.

Streamlined Institutional Trading : Access Crypto Finance’s MiCA-regulated trading services within a fully regulated framework, directly from Trever. Institutions benefit from a streamlined onboarding process through the existing Trever and Crypto Finance setup.

Unified post-trade operations: All transactions executed on Crypto Finance flow automatically into Trever’s bookkeeping, reconciliation, and reporting modules, maintaining a single operational record across all connected providers.

“Financial institutions require access to regulated, high-quality liquidity without operational gaps. That’s why we integrated Crypto Finance into our liquidity network. This gives institutions the ability to manage pre- and post-trade activities within our Digital Asset Operating System while being connected to their preferred providers”, said Hans-Jürgen Griesbacher, CEO of Trever GmbH.

“As digital assets become increasingly integrated into the financial system, institutions need more than market access. They need trusted infrastructure, operational efficiency, and regulatory certainty. Through our MiCAR-regulated offering and partnership with Trever, we are helping financial institutions adopt digital assets within the frameworks they already know and trust”, said Mike Schwitalla, Chief Commercial Officer at Crypto Finance.

About Trever

Trever is the operating standard for digital asset banking. Its Digital Asset Operating System is the central infrastructure financial institutions use to execute, move and record stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities and other digital assets. From order- and execution management, treasury management, settlement and bookkeeping – the full lifecycle is covered end-to-end closing operational gaps. Compatible with existing core banking systems and connecting to a wide ecosystem network.

For further information, please visit www.trever.io

About Crypto Finance Group

Crypto Finance Group, part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides professional digital asset solutions to in-stitutional clients. The Group comprises Crypto Finance AG, regulated by FINMA in Switzerland, offering trading, custody, and wallet services, as well as Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, regulated by BaFin in Germany, offering trading and custody services. Crypto Finance AG is a SIX-approved crypto custodian for ETP issuers. In early 2025, Crypto Finance became one of the first companies in the EU to receive a MiCAR license for the European market

For further information, please visit: www.crypto-finance.com

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