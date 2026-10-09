Market Deep Dive: Borrowed Conviction

Bitcoin started the week pushing toward USD 87,000 and ended it defending USD 82,000. This rally ran on borrowed conviction, and it gets called in fast when the risk-free rate starts with a 5.

Macro: Bad News Is No Longer Good News

September payrolls rose just 29,000 against roughly 90,000 expected, unemployment ticked up to 4.2%, and revisions left July negative. Thursday’s claims, at 197,000, say firms still are not firing. Low hire, low fire.

The market read it as a pause, not a pivot. October hike odds fell to 17% from about 69% a week earlier, but Wednesday’s minutes showed most officials still expect another hike by year-end after September’s move to 3.75–4.00%. October is off the table. December is not.

The bond market is tightening anyway. The 10-year touched 5.36% on Wednesday, its highest since 2002, and Brent spiked back above USD 104 on renewed Middle East fears. Equities noticed last: the Nasdaq set a record close on Tuesday, then fell 1.25% on Thursday as oil and fresh doubts over OpenAI’s revenue hit a capex boom increasingly funded with debt.

If CPI shows oil passing through, December goes from likely to locked, and every leveraged long pays more to stay in the trade.

Crypto: When the Marginal Buyer Disappears

BTC’s push toward USD 87,000 failed and ETH slipped below USD 2,500. Spot BTC ETFs shed roughly USD 700 million from Monday to Thursday, with Wednesday’s USD 487 million the heaviest day of the month, while ETH ETFs lost USD 486 million, extending a streak that began on 29 September.

The rally did not have much depth. Glassnode puts combined spot and ETF volume at about USD 6.8 billion a day, below roughly 90% of trading days since January 2024, and new capital covered less than 40% of the past month’s rise in realized cap. The late buyers left first: 86% of BTC sent to exchanges on 4 October came from short-term holders in profit.

Leverage did the lifting. ETH funding was positive and open interest elevated going into the flush; liquidations then hit about USD 1.19 billion in 24 hours, with ETH (USD 356 million) out-liquidating BTC (USD 298 million) at a fraction of the market cap. ETH has a supply problem on top: its validator exit queue has swelled from zero in mid-September to roughly 837,000 ETH.

Options have flipped with it. The call skew that ran since late August is gone, BTC 25-delta risk reversals are negative across the whole curve, and 10-delta puts trade 4–6 vols over calls out to one month, yet 7-day ATM sits at just 32.6%. That is hedging in the wings, not panic. ETH carries the fear, with 7-day ATM at 41.9% and 10-delta risk reversals at -10.4. And the leverage premium is gone: BTC’s three-month basis annualizes to about 5.4% and ETH’s to 4.3%, roughly what Treasuries pay.

The structural story still moved. With the CLARITY Act stalled in the Senate, the CFTC opened a 60-day consultation on Monday on letting registered venues offer US retail margined and leveraged crypto trading, a map, not yet a rule, for bringing that flow onshore.

Looking Ahead: The Bill Comes Due

Today brings the preliminary University of Michigan survey; with Brent above USD 100, inflation expectations matter more than the headline. Next week counts: September CPI on Wednesday, PPI and retail sales on Thursday, the last CPI before the 27–28 October FOMC, which lands less than a week before the midterms. Options already price that calendar: BTC forward vol over CPI week runs about five points above the week after, and the 30 October expiry, two days after the FOMC, carries the steepest 10-delta put skew on the curve.