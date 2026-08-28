Market Deep Dive: Holding The Highs

Last week’s rally began as a repricing of rates and a violent short squeeze. This week has been about what happened next.

BTC briefly traded above USD 81,000 before encountering resistance, but the market has shown little inclination to unwind the move. Pullbacks have been contained, ETF inflows remain strong, and positioning suggests many investors are still catching up rather than taking risk off.

The rally is broadening too. ETH has outperformed BTC over the past month, altcoin participation has improved, and sector correlations are rising as capital moves further along the risk curve.

Taken together, the price action looks less like a temporary squeeze and more like a market adjusting to a different macro narrative. Bitcoin is increasingly being viewed through the lens of liquidity, deficits and sovereign debt dynamics. Whether that narrative endures will matter more for the next leg of the move than any single positioning metric.

Macro: The Debasement Trade Reawakens

The move remains rooted in rates, but the story has evolved.

Last week’s Treasury decision to expand long-end buybacks offered some relief to a bond market grappling with elevated issuance and deteriorating liquidity conditions. Investors are becoming increasingly focused on the trade-offs policymakers face as debt servicing costs rise and government financing needs continue to expand.

That backdrop helps explain why the “debasement trade” has returned to the conversation. Not because policy has suddenly become accommodative, but because markets are increasingly questioning how long restrictive financial conditions can coexist with ever-growing fiscal deficits and a federal debt load now exceeding USD 40 trillion.

This week’s data did little to challenge that view. July PCE inflation remained sticky, suggesting the last mile of disinflation may prove difficult, while fiscal pressures continue to build in the background.

Perhaps the most telling development was the market’s reaction to Nvidia. The company delivered another exceptional quarter and guidance that once again exceeded already-lofty expectations. Earlier this year, that would likely have dominated macro discussions. Instead, the market’s attention appears to be broadening. AI remains a powerful structural growth story, but it is no longer the only game in town. Investors are increasingly balancing that theme against a different set of questions: deficits, debt sustainability, Treasury market liquidity and the path of real rates.

Which brings us to Jackson Hole.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivers his first keynote as Chair today, with this year’s symposium centered on payments and financial innovation. Markets will naturally focus on any commentary around inflation and policy, but for crypto investors the more interesting discussion may be around financial infrastructure itself. Stablecoins, tokenization and Treasury market functioning all sit at the intersection of this year’s theme, and any signals on those fronts could prove just as relevant as the rate outlook.

Crypto: Strong Hands, Broader Base

Price action remains constructive.

BTC’s rejection above USD 81,000 would typically invite a deeper retracement after such a sharp rally. Instead, the market has spent much of the week consolidating between USD 78,000 and USD 80,000, with limited downside follow-through despite ongoing profit-taking.

Institutional demand remains the clearest source of support with spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attracting roughly USD 1.8 billion in net inflows this week alone.

Participation is also broadening. Over the past month, ETH has outperformed BTC, +30% versus Bitcoin’s 25%, while activity across the altcoin complex has picked up meaningfully, suggesting capital is increasingly flowing into crypto as an asset class rather than being concentrated in a handful of large-cap names.

For BTC, the next test remains the USD 82-85,000 resistance zone. As long as pullbacks remain shallow and institutional flows continue to provide support, the market appears more focused on absorbing supply than searching for a reason to reverse lower.

Looking Ahead: Jackson Hole and the Next Leg

Today’s Jackson Hole keynote is the week’s final major macro event.

With inflation still sticky and Treasury yields elevated, markets will be focused on any signals around financial conditions, liquidity and financial innovation. For crypto, those themes may prove more important than any near-term policy guidance.

The market has already demonstrated an ability to absorb profit-taking and hold near recent highs. The next test is whether that resilience persists as BTC pushes into the USD 82-85,000k resistance zone.

Month-end flow dynamics may create some near-term friction, particularly in a market that has already rallied sharply. But if recent demand trends persist, the setup heading into September looks increasingly constructive.